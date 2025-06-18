/'Tankers moving closer, warships deployed': Is US military ready to enter Israel-Iran war? Here's what the weapon movement suggest

As tensions escalate between Israel and Iran, the United States is ramping up its military presence in the Middle East and Europe. US officials told The Washington Post on Monday (June 16) that this includes sending more refuelling aircraft and redirecting a major aircraft carrier to the region, signs that Washington may be preparing for possible involvement in the conflict.

On Tuesday (June 17), President Donald Trump said that the US now had “complete and total control” of Iran’s airspace, the clearest signal yet that America might be getting involved.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump stated, “We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American-made, conceived, and manufactured ‘stuff.’ Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA.”

This marked the first open suggestion that the US might be taking direct military steps beyond previously declared defensive support for Israel.

Tankers and jets moved closer to the Middle East

Over Sunday and Monday, more than two dozen US tanker aircraft were flown to air bases across Europe, including in Spain, Greece, Germany, Italy and Scotland. These included KC-135 Stratotankers and KC-46 Pegasus jets.

This movement puts the aircraft closer to the Middle East, allowing them to support US operations or respond to threats near conflict zones. US officials told The Washington Post that the deployment was part of contingency planning to protect American bases and assets in the region.

USS Nimitz redirected towards Middle East

The USS Nimitz aircraft carrier, originally scheduled for a port visit in Vietnam, has been sent more quickly toward the Middle East. The carrier, carrying around 5,000 sailors and dozens of fighter jets and is expected to cross the Indian Ocean to join other US warships already in the region.

Where are US warships currently deployed?

The Pentagon has stationed a wide range of forces in and around the region:

• USS Carl Vinson is in the Arabian Sea, accompanied by the USS Princeton and three destroyers: USS Milius, USS Sterett and USS Wayne E. Meyer.

• USS Truxtun and USS Forrest Sherman are in the Red Sea.

• USS Canberra, a littoral combat ship, is docked in Bahrain.

• In the Mediterranean, USS Sullivans, USS Arleigh Burke, and USS Thomas Hudner are on patrol. The Hudner was moved closer to Israel after strikes on Iran began.

US says it’s acting defensively, for now

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed on Monday that he had “directed the deployment of additional capabilities” to the Middle East.

“Protecting US forces is our top priority and these deployments are intended to enhance our defensive posture in the region,” he said in a post on X.

Speaking later on Fox News, Hegseth said, “What it looks like right now is that we’re vigilant. We’re prepared. And, we’ve messaged consistently from the beginning that we’re in the region to defend our people and our assets.”

He added that while speculation was growing, the US remained “strong, prepared and acting defensively.”

What started the latest round of the Israel-Iran war?

The military build-up follows a series of Israeli air strikes last week on Iran’s nuclear facilities, which triggered counterattacks and intensified fighting on both sides. Though the US has publicly said it is not taking part in the attacks, it has been helping to intercept Iranian drones and missiles using systems like Patriot and THAAD.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Monday that “American pilots also are targeting Iranian drones” and said he has been in regular contact with President Trump.