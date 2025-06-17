/US entering Israel-Iran war? Trump claims 'complete US control' over Iran’s airspace

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (17 June) claimed that America now has “complete and total control” of the skies over Iran, marking the strongest sign yet that Washington may become directly involved in the growing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Taking to his platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote, “We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American-made, conceived, and manufactured ‘stuff.’ Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA.”

This is the first public statement suggesting the US has taken active military steps beyond previous support for Israel’s defence.

Trump demands Iran provide up nuclear ambitions

Earlier, Trump also said he was not interested in a temporary pause in the conflict. “I’m not looking for a ceasefire, we’re looking at better than a ceasefire,” he stated.

He emphasised the need for a full resolution, saying he wanted a “real end” to the nuclear issue with Iran. According to Trump, that means Iran must “give up entirely” on developing nuclear weapons.

President hints at sending US envoys to Tehran

The US president was speaking to reporters during his overnight departure from Canada, where he attended the G7 summit on Monday.

Asked if Israel would reduce its military operations against Iran, Trump suggested otherwise. “You’re going to find out over the next two days. You’re going to find out. Nobody’s slowed up so far,” he said.

Trump added that he “may” send either US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance to open discussions with Iranian leaders. “It depends what happens when I get back,” he said.

When asked whether American involvement would destroy Iran’s nuclear programme, Trump replied that he hoped it would be “wiped out long before that.”

Trump shifts stance on US involvement

Earlier, Trump had downplayed direct involvement in the Israel-Iran war. Speaking to ABC News, he had said, “We’re not involved in it. It’s possible we could get involved. But we are not at this moment involved.”