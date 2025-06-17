/Did Israel lie just to attack Iran? US didn't think Tehran was 'actively pursuing a nuclear weapon' and was years away from getting one: Report

As Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Iran last week, it claimed that Iran was nearing the point of building a nuclear weapon. Israeli officials claimed the attacks were needed to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear threat.

However, US intelligence paints a different picture. According to a CNN report, Iran was not actively pursuing a nuclear weapon. As per the report, Iran is still up to three years away from having the ability to produce and deliver a nuclear weapon.

One senior American official told CNN that Iran is “about as close as you can get before building (a nuclear weapon). If Iran wanted one, they have all the things they need.”

Israeli attacks may have only caused minor delays

Despite Israeli strikes damaging key parts of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, such as the Natanz facility, US officials say the attacks have only set back Iran’s nuclear programme by a few months. Iran’s second major enrichment site at Fordow, which is well protected underground, has not been hit. Israel does not have the means to strike Fordow effectively without US military support, including specialised bombs and B-2 bombers.

Trump reluctant to join Israel’s mission

President Donald Trump has made it clear he does not wish for the US to get involved in Israel’s military efforts against Iran.

Speaking to ABC News, Trump said, “We’re not involved in it. It’s possible we could get involved. But we are not at this moment involved.” At the G7 Summit in Canada, he urged both countries to hold talks “before it’s too late.”

US military moves amid rising tensions

The US Central Command, which oversees operations in the Middle East, has taken a more urgent view of Iran’s nuclear ambitions than civilian agencies. Ahead of Israel’s recent strikes, it believed Iran could produce a usable nuclear weapon sooner if it chose to.

In response to rising tensions, the US is moving forces into the region to protect American troops and assist Israel if required. A US official said the USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is heading to the Middle East “without delay.” Other naval defences are also expected to move into the eastern Mediterranean in the coming days.

Two US Navy ships have already intercepted missiles aimed at Israel over the weekend, according to American officials.

US and Israel disagree on nuclear intelligence

Although Israel and the US closely share intelligence, they often differ on how to interpret Iran’s nuclear intentions. Tulsi Gabbard, the US Director of National Intelligence, said in March that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon and that Supreme Leader Khamenei had not restarted the programme he paused in 2003.

When asked about her statement, Trump replied on Air Force One, “very close,” in reference to Iran’s nuclear status. Pressed further, he added, “I don’t care what she said. I think they were very close to having it.”

Gabbard later insisted there was no disagreement, saying, “President Trump was saying the same thing that I said in my annual threat assessment back in March.”

Netanyahu defends Israel’s intelligence

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Fox News that Israel had shared its findings with the US, claiming they were clear that Iran was secretly working to weaponise uranium. “They were marching very quickly,” he said.

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that Iran had collected enough uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels for potentially nine nuclear bombs. It called this “a matter of serious concern.”

However, experts say Iran still faces a bigger hurdle, developing a working delivery system for such a weapon, which could take far longer than building the device itself.