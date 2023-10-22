Israel-Hamas war: Fresh explosions rock Gaza , Netanyahu warns Hezbollah | Top updates

The Israel-Hamas war has been going on for more than two weeks and Gaza was hit by a fresh set of explosions on Sunday night (Oct 22). As per the Palestinian health ministry, 266 Palestinians, including 117 children, had been killed by Israeli air strikes in the past 24 hours. The total death toll in the war-torn region is more than 4,600. On the Israeli side, 1,400 people have been killed.

More than 200 people have been taken as hostages by Hamas since the militant group launched an offensive against Israel on October 7.

As Israel continues to drop bombs that have devastated swathes of heavily urbanised Gaza, Palestinians said they received renewed Israeli military warnings to move from Gaza's north to the south to avoid the deadliest theatre of the war.

Here's a look at the top updates:

> The Israeli military said on Sunday that one of its tanks accidentally fired and hit an Egyptian post near the border with Gaza. The Egyptian military said that the blast caused "minor injuries" but did not give details. "The IDF (Israeli military) expresses sorrow regarding the incident" near the Kerem Shalom area, an Israeli army statement said, adding the incident was under investigation.

> Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hezbollah that the Lebanese militant group would make its life's mistake if it started a war with Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu's remarks come after the Israeli army warned Hezbollah that its escalating attacks on Israel risked dragging Lebanon into a war.

> Hundreds of demonstrators rallied outside the United Nations (UN) in Geneva on Sunday demanding the release of hostages seized by Hamas. According to a report by the news agency AFP, the protest on the square outside the UN's Palais des Nations headquarters in Geneva was organised by the Voice for Freedom coalition, bringing together several Christian Zionist organising committees.

> The United States warned Iran or its allies against any "escalation" in the wake of the war. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Washington would take appropriate action in response to any escalation in the war.

> The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees said in a post on X that 29 of its staff had been killed in Gaza since the outbreak of the October 7 war. "We are in shock and mourning. It is now confirmed that 29 of our colleagues in Gaza have been killed since October 7," the post said.

> A new convoy of 17 trucks entered Gaza on Sunday, a second such operation in two days, with 20 lorries having arrived on Saturday following negotiations and US pressure.

> The UN has estimated that about 100 trucks per day are required to meet the needs of Gaza's 2.4 million residents given the "catastrophic" humanitarian situation.

(With inputs from agencies)

