Hamas had intentions of using 'chemical weapons' as part of 'terror attack': Report

Two Israeli officials have stated that a USB drive was recovered from the dead body of a Hamas operative by the Israel Defence Forces which contained instructions for creating a “cyanide dispersion device”, as reported by Israel's local media.



The discovery of the cyanide dispersion device was mentioned in detail by two Israeli officials, and a copy of a classified Israeli foreign ministry cable was accessed by the regional media outlet.



“This finding points to an intention by Hamas to use chemical weapons as part of its terror attack against civilians," read the cable claims, as per the media outlet.



As per the media report, it was not from the leaked file if Hamas had an operational intent for using the chemical weapons or a concrete plan or if the terror group was trying to produce the makeshift weapons.

As per reports, the Weapons of Mass Destruction Non-proliferation Department of the Israeli Foreign Ministry transmitted a classified cable titled "Hamas intention of using chemical weapons" to the Israeli embassies, which included the one in Washington DC.



The Hamas file's authenticity could not be confirmed by WION.

Hamas field manual reveals militant's capabilities, bloody plans

A Hamas field manual, which was accessed by The Washington Post, found two weeks ago showed their preparations and illustrated some of its military capabilities.



The manual, which was discovered on the body of a Hamas fighter, includes instructions on operating certain weapons, offers tips on how to kill with a knife and identifies vulnerabilities in Israeli military equipment.



It appears that the document has been prepared for various units of Hamas’ Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, which includes engineering, anti-armour, infantry, sniper and tunnel specialists along with what the booklet describes as “shock troops.”



“This is a secret military document. It should be kept in a safe place. It is forbidden to move with it except when there are orders,” the first page stated.

Watch | Israel-Palestine war | At least 55 dead as Israel steps up Gaza game The back cover of the document has the picture of Palestinian Sheikh Abdullah Azzam, a mentor of Osama bin Laden.



“If this is their source of inspiration, and this is the figure, the symbol, they are looking at, I understand something more about their behaviour on Oct. 7,” stated Michael Milshtein, a former head of the Palestinian department in the Israeli military intelligence, while speaking to The Washington Post.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

