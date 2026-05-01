/Iran has dispatched fresh proposal for peace negotiations with US to Pakistan: State media

Iran has sent a new proposal for talks with the United States to Pakistan, Tehran’s state media reported on Friday. “The Islamic Republic of Iran delivered the text of its latest negotiating proposal to Pakistan, as the mediator in talks with the United States, on Thursday evening,” the official IRNA news agency reported.

Even though IRNA did not provide further details about the proposal, global oil prices dropped after its report.

The Strait of Hormuz blockade has choked off 20% of the world’s oil and gas supplies, even as the US Navy is blocking exports of Iranian crude oil, further pushing up energy prices and increased concerns of economic downturn.

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Even as a ceasefire is in place, reports said US President Donald Trump has been briefed on plans for new military strikes to compel Iran to negotiate.

On the other hand, Iran has also activated its air defences and plans a wide response if attacked, having assessed that there ⁠will be a short, intensive US strike, possibly followed by an Israeli attack, reported Reuters, citing two senior Iranian sources who sought anonymity.

Tehran never stopped negotiating with US: Iran’s chief justice

Iran’s Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei has, meanwhile, said that Tehran never stopped engaging in negotiations with the United States.

“We do not welcome war, but we are not afraid of it,” he said, according to IRIB news agency. “If our dignity is threatened, we will fight for our dignity; this is the firm position of our nation.”

He added that Iran has always supported dialogue, but stressed that diplomacy must be “based on logic and rationality.” He also rejected what he described as attempts at coercion in negotiations.

“We certainly do not accept imposition. An enemy that has not achieved any of its goals and objectives through aggression and threats cannot be imposing or demanding at the negotiating table either,” he said.

Mohseni-Ejei also said Iran intends to pursue legal action against the United States.

“We will pursue and punish war criminals and obtain compensation from them,” he added.