/Andhra man, 26, kills self in US over not getting job after studies; help pours for debt-ridden family

Iraganaboyina Chandu, a 26-year-old from Andhra Pradesh, who went to the United States for higher studies but could not get a job afterwards, died by suicide in Chicago on Thursday.

Chandu, a native of Kurnool district, had recently completed his master’s degree from DePaul University in Chicago. According to reports, he had been actively searching for a job for several weeks but was unable to secure one.

Chandu had been under significant emotional strain, revealed family sources and community members. He was reportedly distressed about being financially dependent on his family back in Kurnool and was particularly affected by the hardships faced by his father, who works as a security guard.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Chandu died by suicide at his home in the US. Further details regarding the investigation have not been publicly disclosed. One of his friends said Chandu had scheduled emails and messages to several acquaintances before his death, which have been shared with the police.

Members of the Indian community in the US have started a fundraiser with the goal of $1,20,000 to support the family in bringing Chandu’s body back home.

“The cost of international repatriation from the US to India, including funeral home services, legal permits, and transportation, is approximately $25,000. This is an expense his family simply cannot afford on their own,” the fundraising page read.

Funds over $25,000 will go to his parents to help them manage the debt. In the last two days, over $76,000 has been raised.

Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu promises help

A social media user wrote to Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, seeking help in bringing Chandu home. Taking note of the post, Lokesh expressed condolences and further requested Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to ensure “smooth and hassle-free transport of the mortal remains.”

In response, Naidu said he is coordinating with the concerned people to expedite the process. “We will do our best to support the family in these tough times,” he added.