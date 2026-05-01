/‘He was in that very building’: Iran official confirms Mojtaba survived strike that killed Ali Khamenei, dismisses health rumours

Iran on Friday (May 1) confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was present in a building that was bombed during the Iran war, but dismissed rumours surrounding his absence from public view. Ayatollah Mohsen Qomi, Member of the Assembly of Experts and the Deputy for International Affairs in the office of the Supreme Leader of Iran, insisted that Khamenei is healthy, Fars News Agency reported.

The bombing that injured Mojtaba Khamenei

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Qomi, as per a Fars News agency report, confirmed that Mojtaba Khamenei was in a building that was bombed earlier during the conflict that started on February 28. However, he claimed that minutes before the building was decimated by an airstrike, Mojtaba had walked into the courtyard, which ultimately led to his survival.

"He was in that very building that was bombed, where others were martyred. Just minutes before the explosion, by God's will he had gone into the courtyard. God wanted him to be preserved," he said.

"Currently, he is in perfect health and is actively managing affairs. He oversees matters related to negotiations and field operations with his direct supervision. Recently, he even gave specific instructions to the negotiating team regarding what actions to take under various conditions. He has full command over the situation," Qomi added.

Iran slams West's rumour mongering

US claims on the Iranian supreme leader's health were mere tactics to elicit Tehran's reaction and engage in fear mongering, said Qomi. "Some people ask about the health status of His Eminence the Leader, Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei. This is a trick used by the enemy, who wants to say, 'Why is he not present? Why doesn't he send an audio or video message? Why don't the people who have visited him come forward and speak?' They want to use these questions to force us into reacting, so they can achieve their goals," he said.

In what may be taken as an admittance that Mojtaba was, in fact, injured, Qomi added that despite his injuries, Iranian officials were now focused on preserving the Supreme Leader's life.

"Right now, the most important issue for us is to help preserve the life of His Eminence the Leader, who is currently the Proof of God on earth. And I assure you that despite the injuries he sustained there, Almighty God preserved him as a treasure for the Shia," he said.