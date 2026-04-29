/Watch | Marines rappel, then retreat: CENTCOM shares video of bizarre ‘false alarm’ boarding of M/V Blue Star III. What happened?

US Marines boarded a commercial vessel in the Arabian Sea on Tuesday (Apr 28) after suspecting it was attempting to reach an Iranian port in violation of Washington's blockade. The vessel, M/V Blue Star III, is a container ship sailing under the flag of Comoros. On X, CENTCOM posted, "Earlier today in the Arabian Sea, U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded M/V Blue Star III, a commercial ship suspected of attempting to transit to Iran in violation of the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports." Curiously, soon after marines rappelled down to the ship from helicopters, the vessel was released. Here's why.

Why was the vessel released?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to reports, the vessel may have been boarded prematurely. The Comoros-flagged ship M/V Blue Star was released after a search confirmed it was not headed there. Marine traffic monitoring data revealed that the M/V Blue Star was not headed to Iran and was actually bound for the port of Sohar in Oman.

But why was it boarded in the first place?

US Central Command said Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted the boarding after the ship raised suspicions about its intended destination. However, after completing a search and confirming the ship's voyage would not include an Iranian port call, forces released the vessel. Watch Marines forcefully board the M/V Blue Star III here:

This comes as the US blockade of Iranian ports continues and as the Iran conflict reaches the two-month point. According to CENTCOM, 39 ships have now been redirected to ensure compliance with the blockade since it came into force.

Also read | IRGC gunboat fires on container ship near Oman: Heavy damage reported amid Strait of Hormuz standoff

The cumulative effect on shipping patterns in the region is visible in the data CENTCOM provided alongside the announcement. Before the blockade, an average of five ships were moored or anchored on any given day at Iran's Chah Bahar port. That number has now risen to more than 20, as vessels pile up with nowhere to go while US forces cut off commercial traffic in and out of Iranian ports.