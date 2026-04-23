Can Americans expect gas price relief any time soon? If reports are to be believed, the Pentagon, in a secret briefing, told the US Congress that clearing the Strait of Hormuz could take up to six months. This could mean further elevated oil and gas prices in the US, which could persist well into the midterm election season. Pentagon's warning is in direct contradiction to US President Donald Trump's claims that Iran was already removing all the mines from the critical waterway. The 'global chicken neck', which accounts for at least a fifth of all global oil transit, has been closed by Iran ever since the war began on Feb 28. The waterway was briefly opened last week, but was closed soon after as Tehran accused Washington of breaking a promise by continuing with the blockade of its ports.

Clearing the Strait of Hormuz could take six months

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The Pentagon, according to a Washington Post report, has told Congress it could take up to six months to clear the Strait of Hormuz of mines. The timeline was shared with House lawmakers during a classified briefing on Tuesday (Apr 22), according to the report.

Why would it take this long?

Three officials briefed on the session said lawmakers were told Iran may have placed as many as 20 mines in or around the strait, deployed either via GPS-guided remote technology or by IRGC forces using small boats. Clearing them safely would require meticulous, time-consuming operations.

What does it mean for American citizens?

The economic implications are significant. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline hit $3.99 on Wednesday (Apr 22), according to GasBuddy, more than a dollar higher than before the war began in late February. While Trump has insisted prices will come down "very soon," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has suggested Americans may not see $3 gas again until late September, a timeline that would put high prices directly in the frame as voters head to mid-term elections.

Even as the Pentagon flagged the dire situation, the White House pushed back hard on the narrative of a conflict spinning out of control. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters the US "maintains control over the situation" and retains "leverage over the Iranian regime," pointing to the naval blockade as evidence of economic pressure. "Not only have they been significantly weakened and obliterated militarily, but they are losing economically and financially every single moment that passes with this blockade," she said, estimating Iran was losing roughly $500 million a day in oil revenue.