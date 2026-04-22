/IRGC gunboat fires on container ship near Oman: Heavy damage reported amid Strait of Hormuz standoff

An Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps gunboat fired on a container ship off the coast of Oman on Wednesday (Apr 22), causing significant damage to the vessel's bridge — an incident that underscores just how volatile the Strait of Hormuz remains even as ceasefire talks continue.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre confirmed the attack, saying the vessel's master reported being approached by an IRGC gunboat that "fired upon the vessel, which has caused heavy damage to the bridge." The agency said there were no fires, no environmental impact, and all crew members were safe. The incident took place approximately 15 nautical miles northeast of Oman.

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What happened?

"The master of a container ship reported that the vessel was approached by one IRGC gunboat... that then fired upon the vessel, which has caused heavy damage to the bridge. No fires or environmental impact reported," said the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre.

The incident took place 15 nautical miles northeast of Oman, and all the crew escaped the attack safely. The ship, sailing under a Liberian flag, had reportedly been told it had permission to transit the strait. British maritime security firm Vanguard Tech confirmed the vessel "had been informed it had permission to transit the Strait of Hormuz" before the attack occurred. However, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency, the ship had "ignored warnings from Iran's armed forces."

Strait of Hormuz remains shut

The conflicting versions go to the heart of the problem in the Strait right now. Iran had reopened the waterway to commercial traffic during the two-week ceasefire between Iran and the US. However, soon after Tehran closed the waterway, accusing Washington of breaking a promise by continuing its naval blockade of ships sailing to and from Iran's ports. Iran's central military command later announced that it would resume "strict management" of the Strait of Hormuz.

The attack landed on the same day Trump announced he was extending the US-Iran ceasefire beyond its original April 8 expiration, giving negotiators more time to work toward a lasting agreement. The US naval blockade of Iranian ports remains in place throughout the extension, a point Iran has repeatedly called a ceasefire violation.