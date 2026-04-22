/Iran hangs man for 'corruption on Earth,' Mossad links - What does that mean?

Iran on Wednesday (Apr 21) hanged a man, accusing him of 'corruption on Earth'. The man, identified as Mehdi Farid by Iran's judiciary's Mizan Online website, was convicted of links to Israel's spy agency, the Mossad. This happens to be the latest execution Tehran has carried out against the backdrop of the war with Israel and the United States.
"Mehdi Farid... was hanged this morning for extensive cooperation with the terrorist spy service Mossad after the case was examined and the final verdict was approved," said the judiciary's Mizan Online website.
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What was Mehdi Farid's crime?
Authorities accused him of working with the "terrorist spy service Mossad". According to AFP, it was not immediately clear what Farid did or when his trial took place. However, the court found him guilty of "intelligence cooperation and espionage for the Zionist regime" under the capital offence "corruption on earth".
In recent weeks, Iran has carried out multiple executions of people allegedly linked to mass protests in January, which authorities claim were instigated by Israel, the United States, and opposition groups, including the banned People’s Mujahedin.
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What does corruption on Earth mean?
Corruption on Earth or Mofsed-e-filarz is a severe capital crime under Islamic law, Sharia and carries the death penalty. It is defined as a crime against the state, public security or moral order. According to the Iran Press Watch, in its Quranic usage, the phrase means "corrupt conditions, caused by unbelievers and unjust people, that threaten social and political well-being."
However, in his book "Human Rights in Iran: The Abuse of Cultural Relativism," Reza Afshari writes that Iran's slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini allegedly transformed the traditional Islamic idea into a tool to be wielded by the Islamic state against its perceived enemies.
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