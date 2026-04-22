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'If ChatGPT was a person, it'd be facing murder charges': OpenAI chatbot behind Florida Uni mass shooting? Criminal probe launched

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Apr 22, 2026, 10:59 IST | Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 10:59 IST
'If ChatGPT was a person, it'd be facing murder charges': OpenAI chatbot behind Florida Uni mass shooting? Criminal probe launched

Illustration: ChatGPT behind bars Photograph: (AI-Generated image)

Story highlights

Is ChatGPT to blame for a mass shooting? Florida has launched a criminal probe after alleged chats between the suspect and the bot surfaced, raising serious questions about AI accountability.

Can a chatbot be held liable for such crimes?

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Is ChatGPT to blame for last year's mass shooting at Florida State University? Florida on Tuesday (Apr 21) launched a criminal probe against the chatbot and its maker, commenting that if it were a person, ChatGPT would've been facing murder charges. But what did the chatbot do? The decision to launch a criminal investigation comes after prosecutors stumbled upon exchanges between ChatGPT and Phoenix Ikner, the suspected Florida State University shooter who killed two people and injured six in a mass shooting on April 17, 2025.

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Murder suspect: ChatGPT?

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According to Florida State Attorney General James Uthmeier, prosecutors have reviewed exchanges between the alleged suspect and the chatbot. Surprisingly, they found that ChatGPT advised the shooter on things like what type of gun and ammunition to use as well as where and when on campus a lot of people would likely be found.

"If ChatGPT were a person, it would be facing charges for murder," said Uthmeier. He noted that Florida law allows for anyone who assists or counsels someone in carrying out a crime as an "aider and abettor" bearing the same responsibility as the perpetrator".

OpenAI shrugs off responsibility

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In a statement, ChatGPT maker OpenAI said that the shooting was a tragedy, but insisted that "ChatGPT is not responsible for this terrible crime."

"ChatGPT provided factual responses to questions with information that could be found broadly across public sources on the internet, and it did not encourage or promote illegal or harmful activity," said a company spokesperson. They also noted that OpenAI voluntarily identified the ChatGPT account of the suspected shooter and shared it with the police.

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Florida ventures into 'uncharted history'

Uthmeier conceded that "here with AI, we are venturing into uncharted territory". He insisted that it was necessary to "know whether or not OpenAI has criminal liability."

Prosecutors will dig into how much OpenAI knew about the potential for "dangerous behaviour" involving ChatGPT and what could have been done to mitigate that risk, said Uthmeier. "We cannot have AI bots that are advising people on how to kill others," the state attorney general said.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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