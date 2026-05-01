/Mizoram declared insurgency-free after Hmar People's Convention lays down arms

Mizoram was officially declared insurgency-free on April 30, 2026, as the last insurgent group, Lalhmingthanga Sanate faction of the Hmar People's Convention (Democratic), or HPC(D) laid down its weapons and decided to join the mainstream society. The Sanate faction was largely considered the last remaining group of the Mizoram state. A total of 43 cadres, including the group leader Lalhmingthanga Sanate, surrendered their weapons.

“We approached negotiations with an open heart to reach an agreement. Our home minister and his colleagues worked tirelessly. Today, we have reached our goal. Now, with a peaceful heart, we can proudly say Mizoram is a truly peaceful state,” said Chief Minister of Mizoram Lalduhoma.

Sanate's faction had been dormant for sometimes now, with sporadic instances of violence. The surrender followed a peace agreement signed by the State Government led by Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) on April 14 with the HPC(D). A “homecoming and arms laying ceremony” was organised at Sesawng near Aizawl on the same day.

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The agreement includes conditions focusing on the development of the Hmar inhabited Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) region with connectivity, infrastructure development, rehabilitation of the cadres and cultural recognition of Sikpui Ruoi, the largest Hmar festival.

He said that the Mizo people should not permit insurgency to resurface in our land. "Let us all abstain from anything that could trigger discord and unrest. Let us abandon policies and ideologies that incite conflict just for the sake of temporary gains and work together to sustain lasting peace and stability in our state,” he pleaded.

Urging various sub-tribes to find peace in the collective Mizo identity, the CM pleaded for peace. “We are all Mizos. If sub-tribes within the Mizo community try to stand entirely on their own today, it is unlikely they would succeed. We must find contentment in our shared Mizo identity. We will thrive only through unity,” said CM Lalduhoma. Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer who helped broker peace between the Indian state and the Mizo National Front (MNF). The MNF then converted into a regional political force and now part of the NDA aliance at centre and North Eastern Democratic Alliance (NEDA) led by BJP.