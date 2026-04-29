/Jyoti Basu to Mamata Banerjee: Longest-serving Chief Ministers in the West Bengal state's history

Jyoti Basu is arguably the most famous communist leader of India. He served for an unprecedented 23 consecutive years as the chief minister of West Bengal. He was offered the Prime Ministership of the country in 1996 by the United Front coalition, which the CPIM party vetoed, with leaders like Prakash Karat opposing it, arguing that as a minority partner with only 32 MPs, the Left would fail to implement its programme. A decision which Basu later framed as “historic blunder”. Jyoti Basu was often branded as a centrist by the radical hardliners within the Politbureau; this was evident in his land reform “Operation Barga” executed through administrative channels, rather than with revolutions as aspired by radical communists. He was educated in Britain and derived communism from the pragmatic socialism of England and Western Europe, specifically, the Communist Party of Great Britain (CPGB). They were disconnected or less bothered by the Cultural Revolution of Mao in China. He famously rejected Naxalite leader Charu Majumdhar when she suggested an alliance/subordination of Chinese Maoism. This friction eventually split the parliamentary pragmatists (CPI-M) and the revolutionary Maoists (Naxalites). For all its stability, historians suggest that this parliamentary pragmatism was wishful and elitist on occasion. It clearly overlooked the peasant uprisings like Tebhaga and Telangana, which indicated the revolutionary potential of a profound rural awakening. Nonetheless, he proved that a Communist government could survive and thrive within a federal, democratic framework for over two decades, and even at the end of his rule, he started courting private capital. Analysts and historians suggest that whatever unfolded in West Bengal after CPI-M, the emergence of far-right TMC and the inroads of BJP is Basu's legacy. He sought to stabilise power instead of radical transformation, which allowed CPI-M to rule Bengal for 34 years, but let the revolutionary potential be hijacked by Bengali and Hindu culture warriors.