/‘Don’t understand’: Italy’s defence minister responds as Trump threatens to pull US troops from Europe

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto dismissed claims that Italy has failed to support the United States, particularly regarding maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz. This comes after US President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw troops from the nation, accusing European nations of not sending their navies to help open the strategic waterway.

“I don’t understand the reasons,” Crosetto told the ANSA news agency. He also said that Trump’s claims were not true, saying that “we also made ourselves available for a mission to protect shipping.”

“This was greatly appreciated by the American military,” he added.

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Crosetto continued, “The incredible thing is, they’ve used the Strait of Hormuz, while we haven’t.”

Italy hosts seven US military bases with about 13,000 troops, which also provide key capabilities such as air defence systems, assets that could take Italy years, even up to a decade, to replace independently.

This comes as Trump continues to criticise NATO allies for not helping the US in opening the Strait of Hormuz amid the Iran war.