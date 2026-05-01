/Leadership Transition at Chinar Corps: Lt Gen Balbir Singh Takes Charge as Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava Moves to Army HQ

A significant leadership transition took place in the Indian Army’s prestigious Chinar Corps as Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava formally relinquished command after 19 months marked by intensive operational activity and strategic consolidation in Jammu and Kashmir.

During his tenure, Lt Gen Srivastava oversaw a major strengthening of the region’s security architecture, making it more responsive and coordinated. His leadership period was defined by the successful execution of key operations, including OP SINDOOR and OP MAHADEV, which played a decisive role in bringing those responsible for the Pahalgam Attack to justice. The Corps also ensured the smooth and incident-free conduct of the Amarnath Yatra 2025, alongside multiple nation-building initiatives.

Under his leadership, the Corps achieved notable success in counter-infiltration efforts along the Line of Control and counter-terrorism operations in the hinterland, delivering a significant blow to terror networks. His outreach initiatives toward local communities were equally impactful, fostering trust and goodwill across the Valley and earning him recognition for his approachable leadership style.

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Lt Gen Srivastava will now take over as Quarter Master General at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army) in New Delhi.

Taking charge on May 1, 2026, Lieutenant General Balbir Singh, a highly decorated officer with over 34 years of service, assumed command of the Chinar Corps. Soon after, he paid tribute at the Chinar War Memorial in Srinagar, honouring fallen soldiers.

Lt Gen Balbir Singh brings extensive operational experience, having served in counter-insurgency and counter-infiltration roles across Jammu & Kashmir and the Northeast. He previously commanded the Counter-Insurgency Force (Victor) in South Kashmir.

In his inaugural address, the new Corps Commander emphasised close coordination with civil administration and the “Awaam of Kashmir” to further strengthen peace and stability in the region. He called upon all sections of society to work together with security forces to address ongoing challenges.

With the change in leadership, the Chinar Corps continues its mission as a symbol of resilience and commitment, focused on ensuring long-term peace, preserving cultural heritage, and supporting the aspirations of Kashmir’s youth toward a vision of a Developed Kashmir.