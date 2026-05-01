/147 arrested, ₹3.70 crore property seized, over 372kg drugs recovered in Anantnag crackdown

In a major offensive against drug trafficking, Jammu and Kashmir Police in South Kashmir's Anantnag district have registered 153 cases under the NDPS Act during the first four months of 2026, leading to the arrest of 147 individuals allegedly involved in narcotics-related crimes.

Officials described the operation as part of an intensified campaign to dismantle drug networks and curb substance abuse across the district. The crackdown resulted in the seizure of over 372 kilograms of contraband substances, including cannabis powder, ganja, charas, poppy straw, as well as smaller quantities of brown sugar, heroin, and hundreds of intoxicant tablets. Authorities estimate the total market value of the recovered drugs at over ₹48 lakh.

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In a bid to tackle the supply chain at its roots, police also destroyed illegal narcotic cultivation spread across nearly 190 marlas of land. “This is a significant step toward preventing the production and distribution of drugs at the source,” an official statement noted.

The enforcement drive extended beyond seizures and arrests. Police confiscated 21 vehicles linked to drug trafficking activities, while also cancelling 10 vehicle registration certificates and nine driving licenses tied to offenders.

Targeting the financial backbone of the drug trade, authorities attached properties worth approximately ₹3.70 crore, including five residential houses and three vehicles believed to be acquired through illicit means. In a further show of action, three illegally constructed roadside restaurants along NHW-44, reportedly owned by drug peddlers, were demolished.