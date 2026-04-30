/Jammu–Srinagar Vande Bharat flagged off, bringing seamless high-speed connectivity to Kashmir

In a landmark moment for rail connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today flagged off the extended Srinagar–Jammu Tawi Vande Bharat Express from Jammu Tawi Railway Station, formally inaugurating direct high-speed rail service between Jammu and Srinagar.

The inaugural run marks the extension of the train’s earlier route, which previously operated between Srinagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station. With today’s launch, the service now connects to Jammu Tawi, the region’s rail hub, eliminating the need for passengers to change trains at Katra.

The upgraded service also introduces a major capacity expansion, increasing from 8 to 20 coaches to address strong demand since its initial launch by Narendra Modi on June 6, 2025. Railway officials expect the move to significantly reduce waitlists, especially during peak tourist seasons and major pilgrimages.

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'Today marks the official inauguration of the Vande Bharat service in its expanded form. Earlier, the train operated with eight coaches; this has now been expanded to 20, significantly increasing capacity. The service, which previously terminated at Katra, will now run directly to Jammu, effectively connecting the Union Territory’s summer and winter capitals. This is a major step forward, especially considering the challenges faced by road connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir, where adverse weather conditions often lead to disruptions such as landslides. With this enhanced rail link, we now have a reliable, all-weather mode of transport that will operate throughout the year. Passenger capacity has also increased substantially—from around 500 to approximately 1,425, which will help address the long-standing issue of waitlists and ensure a more comfortable and accessible travel experience for all.” said Kapil Sharma, Chief Area Manager, Kashmir Northern Railways.

The seamless connectivity is expected to benefit a wide range of travelers—from pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine to those heading onward for the Amarnath Yatra via Srinagar, as well as tourists, traders, and daily commuters. The service is also likely to play a crucial role during winter months, when road connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar is frequently disrupted due to snowfall.

“The journey was extremely comfortable and far more convenient than traveling by road. Earlier, road travel, especially during the rains, could be challenging due to poor stretches and delays. This train significantly reduces travel time and offers a much smoother experience. It will undoubtedly give a strong boost to tourism, as visitors now have a faster, more reliable, and comfortable way to reach the region.” said Akhil, Tourist.

The move is aimed at further boosting tourism in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Officials have described the extension as a major milestone in the region’s rail development, one that is set to enhance accessibility, stimulate local economic growth, and strengthen the tourism sector. It also reflects sustained efforts over the past decade to modernize and expand railway infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir.