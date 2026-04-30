/USS Gerald R. Ford’s record deployment: How world’s largest carrier shaped Iran war from Mediterranean to Red sea

The USS Gerald R. Ford is set to return to the United States after a deployment of more than 300 days, among the longest in modern naval history. US officials said the carrier, which supported operations in the Iran war and a mission targeting Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, will leave the Middle East in the coming days and reach its home port in Virginia by mid-May. The development comes as the carrier continues active operations in theatre. US Central Command said on Wednesday that the Ford is conducting routine flight operations in the Red Sea. Its presence coincides with a fragile ceasefire with Iran, even as the United States maintains a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports and maritime trade.