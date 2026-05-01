/Weather whiplash in North India: Rain and snow cool Kashmir as heatwave grips rest of country

While large parts of India continue to reel under an intense heatwave, a dramatic shift in weather has brought relief to the northernmost regions. Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have witnessed a sudden drop in temperatures over the past two days, following rainfall in the plains and fresh snowfall in higher altitudes.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecast this change, predicting widespread rainfall and snowfall in the upper reaches, which has now materialised. The shift has brought noticeable relief from the warmer conditions experienced earlier this week.

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In Srinagar, the maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 18°C, with several areas across north and central Kashmir experiencing even cooler conditions.

According to the IMD, the weather on Friday is expected to remain generally dry, though brief spells of light rain may occur at isolated places during the afternoon. On May 2, scattered thunder showers are likely across multiple regions, particularly later in the day.

Looking ahead, the department has forecast more active weather between May 3 and May 4, with rainfall expected across Jammu and Kashmir. There is also a possibility of hailstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h in some areas.

Authorities have issued advisories in light of these conditions. Farmers are urged to suspend agricultural operations between May 3 and May 5 to avoid potential damage. Residents in higher-altitude areas have been cautioned against venturing into snow-covered mountain ranges due to the risk of avalanches.

Meanwhile, the broader national picture remains starkly different. The IMD has projected a gradual rise of 2–3°C in maximum temperatures across northwest India through May 2. On April 29, temperatures ranged between 40°C and 46°C in most parts of the country, excluding the western Himalayan region.