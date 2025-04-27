The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) left everyone surprised as the franchise announced the arrival of its players and support staff in Maldives, in the middle of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The news left many surprised as no IPL match is scheduled to be held outside the country. But, the SRH was able to give its players and staff a mid-season break due to the large gap they have in the league stage of the tournament. The Sunrisers are to play table-toppers Gujarat Titans a week later, thus providing the management with sufficient time to enable the players and staff to rejuvenate themselves.

SRH captioned team arrival's Maldives video as : "Sun, sea, and a team retreat for our Risers in the Maldives!"

See the video posted by SRH:

Sun, sea, and a team retreat for our Risers in the Maldives! 🏖️✈️ pic.twitter.com/CyE0MvZHy3 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 26, 2025

SRH had to defeat CSK in their previous game to stay virtually alive in the playoffs race. The Sunrisers decided to bowl first after winning the toss. Quickfire innings by Dewald Brevis (42 off 25 balls) and Ayush Mhatre (30 off 19 balls) were the highlights as CSK lost wickets at a steady rate and were bowled out for 154 in 19.5 overs.

Harshal Patel (4/28) was SRH's best bowler with his brilliant four-over spell. Jaydev Unadkat (2/21) was also good in his 2.5 overs.

In the 155-run chase, SRH did encounter some setbacks and were at one stage in a spot of worry, 106/5 in 13.5 overs. Supported by Ishan Kishan's knock (44 in 34 balls) and Kamindu Mendis (32 not out in 22 balls), SRH registered a five-wicket win with eight balls to spare.

Noor Ahmed (2/42) was the bowlers' choice for CSK. Harshal was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his four-wicket haul.

SRH has moved to number eighth in the points table with three wins and six losses, and with six points. CSK, however, is at the bottom of the table with two wins and seven losses, and four points.