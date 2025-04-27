Chennai Super Kings are in the middle of a horrible Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season in which they find themselves at the bottomo of the points table with only two wins in nine matches so far.

Though the dream of a playoff berth remains mathematically alive, the performances have sparked a debate surrounding the franchise going through a overhaul before the next season commences. There are also speculations regarding the future of MS Dhoni, but if CSK's 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina is to be believed, Dhoni will remain for at least another season.

Analysing CSK's campaign, Raina pointed out how poor the team has been in nearly every department, whether it is fielding, batting, or bowling. For Raina, the building blocks for the next season would be established on the auction table for the franchise.

"I wish that next year, they (CSK) arrive with better planning. And Dhoni is going to play for one more year, for sure," Raina said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Evaluating CSK's mega auction, Raina explained that Dhoni doesn't appear to have been involved in the acquisitions the management selected prior to the 18th edition.

'MS Dhoni is not that involved in auction'

"They always say MS Dhoni takes the last decision. But to be very honest, I never went to any of the auctions. I was never involved in those talks. I always discussed the players who were retained. MS may get a call on whether to proceed with a player or not - but he's not that involved," he said.

"The core group handles the auction - you can imagine, Dhoni can't have this type of auction. He would maybe name four or five players he wants, and out of them, a few would be retained. Even if an uncapped player is working hard, look at MS Dhoni--being a 43-year-old captain, still giving everything."

Dhoni himself has not had many match-winning innings for CSK this year, but Raina is not expecting that from a 43-year-old. The former India and CSK batsman is pleased to see Dhoni keep wickets, captain, and do his bit with the bat but expects the other 10 players to do their bit as well.

"He's playing just for the brand, for his name, for the fandom - and still putting in the effort. At 43, he's doing wicketkeeping, captaining, carrying the entire team on his shoulders. But what are the other ten players doing?

"Those who are paid 18 crores, 17 crores, 12 crores - they're not responding to the captain. Especially when you've never lost to certain teams before - that needs to be rectified. You have to identify - is this player a match-winner? Can I trust this player in the next match? There are players who've been playing there for years - even the older ones. But what are the results? You're losing. The same mistakes are happening every time.

"I think MS Dhoni will now sit down - he won't want anyone around him. He knows CSK didn't buy properly in auction. He wouldn't have allowed it. He must have made up his mind. "After the toss, when they lost, the way he walked - and both of them were standing there - it's clear there's going to be a meeting today," he signed off.