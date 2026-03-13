/‘India, US close to critical minerals deal, announcement likely soon:’ Ambassador Sergio Gor

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Friday that Washington and New Delhi are close to finalising a critical minerals agreement, and a major announcement is likely in the coming months. The agreement would help secure supply chains needed for advanced manufacturing, energy systems, and emerging technologies, Gor said.

“I am very pleased to say that we are moving very close to finalising critical minerals agreement to help secure the supply chains needed for advanced manufacturing, energy systems, and emerging technologies. Stay tuned, and in the next few months, we expect a big announcement,” said Gor while speaking at the India Today Conclave.

“One of the most important areas of cooperation between our countries is critical minerals. Reliable and diversified supply chains for critical minerals are indispensable to both economic growth and national security,” he added.

Pointing to recent breakthroughs like the interim trade agreement, he said the US-India relationship has the potential to reach “historic heights”.

“We are seeing something different. Instead of breakdowns, we are seeing breakthroughs. We have already seen a remarkable series of breakthroughs that demonstrate the strength and momentum of the US-India partnership,” he added.

“The relationship has the potential to reach historic heights and deliver results on a scale we have never seen before,” the US envoy said.

Gor pointed out the recent breakthroughs between India and the US as indicators of improving ties. “First, a breakthrough in trade. Second, a breakthrough in trust and technology and third, a breakthrough in strategic coordination. Each reflects where the US-India partnership is headed.”

Referring to the India-US interim trade deal, Gor said, “The scale of our economy and the talent of our people and the entrepreneurial energy in both societies make the possibilities very clear. What was needed was the momentum and political will to translate opportunity into direct results. Today, we are beginning to unlock the potential.”

This partnership is not just about tariffs and market access, it is also about securing the resources and supply chains that will define the global economy of the future, he added.

On February 7, India and the US announced that they had reached a framework for an interim agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.