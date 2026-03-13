/'Aytollah Mojabata is injured and hiding underground': Hegesth claims US struk 15000 targets in Iran

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Friday (Mar 13) claimed, “USA is decimating the Iranian regime,” as the combination of two of the world’s most powerful air forces struck 15,000 enemy targets since the beginning of operations in West Asia.

“Between our air force and that of the Israelis, over 15,000 enemy targets have been struck. That's well over 1,000 a day,” Hegseth told a news conference, adding that Friday would mark the highest volume of strikes yet in the campaign.

Hegseth stated that “Iran has no air defences; their missiles and missile launchers are destroyed,” adding that “their missile power has been reduced by more than 90 per cent,” and that these strikes have destroyed Tehran’s “ability to develop or produce missiles.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Iranian leadership are desperate and hiding, gone underground, like that rat used to do,” Hegseth declared, adding that the “new Iranian leadership” (hinting at new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei) “got injured and is underground”.

Following Hegseth’s claim that “Trump holds the cards now,” top US general Dan Caine, in the press briefing, asserted that after 13 days of operations, “today (Friday) will be the heaviest day of our attack,” as the US is targeting Iran’s “defence and industrial ability” and that Tehran’s combat power continues to decline.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)