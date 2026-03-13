Google Preferred
Published: Mar 13, 2026, 17:38 IST | Updated: Mar 13, 2026, 17:38 IST
LPG is a concern, but no stock dry-out reports: Ministry assures amid West Asia crisis

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas addresses media Photograph: (Credit: PIB)

Story highlights

The Ministry assures there is no risk of an LPG "dry-out" despite the escalating West Asia crisis. Officials confirm robust domestic stocks and steady supply chains.

In the recent inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, said “LPG is an issue of concern” as the import shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz, but of the “25,000 distributors, we see no stock dry-out report”.

Mention the impact of West Asia war on India, she said, “There is no shortage of LNG supplies. There is no shortage of LPG. I am repeatedly appealing to all consumers: those who can shift from LPG to PNG should do so immediately.”

"As I just mentioned to you, there are six million families who can shift to PNG right away...The most critical point is whether or not we are able to supply LPG to domestic consumers, and the answer is yes..." she added.

