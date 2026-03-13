LPG is a concern, but no stock dry-out reports: Ministry assures amid West Asia crisis

In the recent inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, said “LPG is an issue of concern” as the import shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz, but of the “25,000 distributors, we see no stock dry-out report”.

Mention the impact of West Asia war on India, she said, “There is no shortage of LNG supplies. There is no shortage of LPG. I am repeatedly appealing to all consumers: those who can shift from LPG to PNG should do so immediately.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source