/Ask for dowry, lose your gas: Rajasthan govt warns of LPG supply cut in harassment cases

The Rajasthan government has announced to place families under surveillance in cases related to cylinder dowry. Under the proposed measures, the government has confirmed that if a woman is harassed for bringing a dowry, the supply of gas cylinders to that family will be cut off. Authorities also warned that strict action will be launched against anyone accused of demanding dowry. In addition, officials will track the distribution of one gas cylinder per family within a period of one month.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan police also warned people against spreading rumours about a shortage of gas cylinders. In a post on social media platform X, they assured that the supply of domestic cylinders is continuing normally and urged citizens not to panic or share unverified information.

LPG black marketing

The rumors comes amid reports of an LPG cylinder shortage across the country due to the Iran–Israel and US war. Following the rumours, several incidents of black marketing have also started emerging. After Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, a case of LPG black marketing has now surfaced in Baran district of Rajasthan, according to a report in the news18.

The district supply department acted on Friday as part of an ongoing campaign against the misuse and illegal storage of domestic gas cylinders. During inspections at various hotels, restaurants and factories in the city, a total of 26 domestic LPG cylinders were seized from five establishments.

District Supply Officer Vishwajeet Singh said a special enforcement team seized 10 gas cylinders from Dwarika Hotel on Kota Road, NH-27, two from Shankar Kachori at Pratap Chowk, three from Pabuji Milk Dairy, five from Mahakal Puri Centre and six from Eatwell Hotel.