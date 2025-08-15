/‘Iran not laying mines, allowed ships from some countries to cross Strait of Hormuz’: Deputy FM

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi on Thursday denied that Iranian forces are laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz and said Tehran has allowed ships from some countries to cross the key waterway. Days after the US said it had struck Iranian vessels laying mines in the shipping channel, the deputy foreign minister said some countries had talked to Tehran about their ships crossing the strait and were allowed to do so.

President Donald Trump had said that the US forces had struck 28 Iranian minelaying vessels in the waterway.

“Not at all. This is not true,” he said when asked about reports of Iran laying mines in the strategic waterway.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Some countries have already talked to us about passing the Strait, and we have cooperated with them,” Takht-Ravanchi told AFP news agency.

However, the countries that joined the aggression against Iran should not benefit from safe passage, he added.

“As far as Iran is concerned, we feel that those countries that joined the aggression should not benefit from safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

He also said that Iran wants to ensure that a war will not be imposed on it again in the future.

“We want to see that war is not going to be imposed again on Iran,” says Takht-Ravanchi. “When the war started last June, after 12 days there was so-called cessation of hostilities… but after eight or nine months, they regrouped and they did it again.”

The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed during the war with the US and Israel.