A vehicle was involved in an attack at a Michigan synagogue on Thursday (March 12), according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. When reporters asked whether someone had crashed their vehicle into Temple Israel, the sheriff responded, “A vehicle was involved.” “We’re going to get into more details when there’s time for that,” he added, declining to provide further information as the investigation remains in its early stages.

According to reports, the suspect rammed a car into the synagogue and had a rifle in his possession. After the vehicle struck the building, security personnel opened fire, killing the suspect, the official said, while cautioning that the investigation is still in its early stages. A federal law enforcement official briefed on the situation told CNN that the suspect is dead following the incident at the Detroit-area synagogue. When the suspect arrived at the synagogue, security personnel spotted him and engaged him in gunfire, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters near the scene. Bouchard also said that nearby schools were evacuated and residents in the area were asked to shelter in place.

Temple Israel, located at 5725 Walnut Lake Road near the intersection of Walnut Lake and Drake roads, is described on its website as the largest reform synagogue in the United States. Police from West Bloomfield, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Michigan State Police were present at the scene.

Officials are asking the public to stay away from the area while law enforcement continues its response. Nearby schools, West Bloomfield High School, West Bloomfield Middle School, Doherty Elementary School, and Bloomfield Hills Schools, have been placed in secure mode. The Jewish Federation of Detroit has also asked Jewish organisations in the region to activate security procedures.

"We are asking community members to stay away from the area to allow for police response. Troopers are also increasing patrols at other places of worship in the district," the Michigan State Police reported. Authorities in nearby Ann Arbor said they are also monitoring the situation. The Ann Arbor Police Department said it was aware of reports of the incident in West Bloomfield, "out of an abundance of caution."

Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson directed officers to increase patrols and respond to local houses of worship and schools throughout the city as a precautionary safety measure, the police department said. So far, officials say there have been no reports of injuries. Authorities have not released additional details.