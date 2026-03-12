/Shooter killed after opening fire inside Old Dominion University building; two injured

A shooter was killed on Thursday (March 12) after opening fire inside a building at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, according to the university. Two people were injured during the incident. The shooting happened on Thursday morning in Constant Hall, part of the university’s College of Business. Old Dominion issued an alert saying that the shooter had been neutralized but did not immediately release additional details. The condition of the two injured victims has not been disclosed.

Shortly after noon, the university notified students and staff that the situation had been resolved. "The emergency at Constant Hall has ended," the university said. “There is no longer an active threat to the campus community.” A junior at the university told CBS affiliate WTKR-TV he was in class in the building when the shooting started.

