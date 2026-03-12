/PM Modi speaks to Pezeshkian, conveys concerns over conflict escalation, loss of lives and safety of Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday and conveyed his deep concern over the escalating hostilities, damage to civilian infrastructure, and the loss of civilian lives amid the ongoing war in West Asia. He also reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy.

The Prime Minister also said that the safety and security of Indian nationals and the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy remain India’s top priority.

“Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region. Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure,” Modi said on X.

“The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India’s top priorities. Reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy,” he added.

The Indian government has been repeatedly stressing the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve tensions in West Asia, following US-Israeli joint strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory attacks on US bases in Gulf countries having the Indian diaspora in considerable numbers.

‘Nearly 9,000 Indian nationals in Iran’: Govt



Meanwhile, the Union government of India informed the Parliament on Thursday that there are nearly 9,000 Indian nationals, including students, businesspersons, factory workers, pilgrims, seafarers, and fishermen, in Iran at present.

In a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita said the Indian Embassy has advised Indian nationals in Iran to exercise utmost caution, maintain situational awareness, monitor local media for any developments, and stay in contact with the embassy.