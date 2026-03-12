/193 opposition MPs sign notice seeking removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar from post

As many as 130 Lok Sabha MPs and 63 Rajya Sabha MPs from the opposition benches in the two Houses have signed a notice seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar from his post, sources said on Thursday. The notice is likely to be submitted in at least one of the two Houses on Friday, though it was not clear in which House it would be brought first, reported PTI, citing sources. An opposition leader said that MPs showed great enthusiasm in signing the notice, with several lawmakers coming forward to sign the notice on Thursday, even as the requisite numbers had already been achieved.

According to rules, at least 100 MPs must sign a notice seeking the removal of the CEC in the Lok Sabha, while the required strength in the Rajya Sabha stands at 50.

If submitted, this would mark the first time that a notice has been given seeking the removal of a chief election commissioner.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The notice has been signed by members of parliament from all the INDIA bloc parties, the source said. Even MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is no longer officially part of the bloc, have signed the notice in a bid to group up against the government, said another source.

Seven charges listed in notice against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The report suggested that seven charges have been listed in the notice against the CEC Gyanesh Kumar, ranging from “partisan and discriminatory conduct in office” to “deliberate obstruction of investigation of electoral fraud” and “mass disenfranchisement.”

The Opposition parties have been repeatedly accusing the CEC of aiding the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on several occasions and blamed him after suffering electoral losses.

The allegations intensified particularly after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise was started by the Election Commission in several states where elections are due in the coming days. Opposition leaders claim that SIR was aimed at benefiting the ruling party.

Besides, concerns have also been raised regarding the conduct of the exercise in West Bengal. Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Election Commission of deleting genuine voters during the electoral roll revision exercise. Opposition parties also challenged the exercise in court.

Mamata is staging an indefinite protest against the deletion of names during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bengal.

Process for CEC’s removal similar to that for SC or HC judge

The procedure for the CEC’s removal is similar to that for removing a judge of the Supreme Court of India or a high court. The motion for CEC’s removal may be introduced in either House of Parliament and must be passed by a special majority, i.e., a majority of the total membership of the House and a two-thirds majority of the members present and voting.

If notices for such a motion are given on the same day in both Houses of Parliament, no committee will be constituted unless the motion has been admitted in both Houses. Once the motion is admitted in both Houses, a committee will be jointly constituted by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.