/FBI warns of possible Iranian drone threat to California from offshore vessels

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) recently alerted police departments across California about a potential security threat involving drones that could be launched from offshore vessels in retaliation for US military actions against Iran, according to an alert reviewed by ABC News. The warning was distributed in late February, shortly before the Trump administration began its ongoing military campaign against the Islamic Republic. Officials say the alert was meant to prepare state and local law enforcement for possible unconventional threats.

“We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United State Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, if the US conducted strikes against Iran,” according to the alert distributed at the end of February. “We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack.”

The alert raised concerns about the possibility of drones being launched from ships positioned off the US West Coast. However, it did not specify how such vessels might approach the mainland undetected. A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Investigation office in Los Angeles declined to comment, and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Meanwhile, US intelligence officials are also monitoring the increasing use of drones by Mexican criminal organizations. Authorities are concerned the technology could potentially be used against US personnel stationed along the southern border.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“An uncorroborated report suggested that unidentified Mexican cartel leaders had authorized attacks using UAS (drones) carrying explosives against US law enforcement and US military personnel along the US-Mexico border,” according to a September 2025 bulletin reviewed by ABC News. “This type of attack against US personnel or interests inside the United States would be unprecedented but exemplifies a plausible scenario, although (cartels) typically avoid actions that would result in unwanted attention or responses from US authorities.”

Security analysts say the overlapping concerns, from Iranian retaliation to cartel drone activity, highlight the evolving risks posed by unmanned aerial systems. John Cohen, a former intelligence chief at the US Department of Homeland Security and now an analyst for ABC News, said the threat landscape is expanding.

Trending Stories

“We know Iran has an extensive presence in Mexico and South America; they have relationships, they have the drones, and now they have the incentive to conduct attacks,” Cohen said. “The FBI is smart for putting this warning out so that state and local officials can be better able to prepare and respond to these types of threats. Information like this is critically important for law enforcement." Officials have long worried that equipment for potential attacks could be staged ahead of time, either on land or aboard ships, ready to be used if the US or Israel were to strike Iran. While authorities say the threat remains unconfirmed, the warning underscores growing concerns about drone warfare reaching the US mainland.