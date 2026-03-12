/Israel says it struck Taleghan compound, where Iran ‘advanced’ its nuclear programme

The Israeli Defence Forces have said that they recently struck an Iranian nuclear facility where the regime worked on “critical capabilities in the development of nuclear weapons.” The site near Tehran, identified by the IDF as the Taleghan compound, was hit during waves of strikes the air force carried out in the area over the past few days, Times of Israel reported on Thursday.

“The Israeli Air Force, acting on precise IDF intelligence, struck an additional Iranian nuclear programme site,” the military said, claiming the “Taleghan compound was utilized by the regime to advance critical capabilities for developing nuclear weapons.”

Taleghan compound earlier struck by Israel in October 2024

The Taleghan compound had earlier been struck by Israel in October 2024 in retaliation for an Iranian missile attack in the same month.

The military said it recently detected that Iran had “taken steps to rehabilitate the compound” following those strikes.

“The Iranian regime has continued efforts to advance and develop capabilities required for the development of a nuclear weapon,” the IDF said, adding that the recent strike is part of a “series of operations” aimed at “further damaging the Iranian terror regime’s nuclear aspirations.”

The Institute for Science and International Security, a US-based think tank that monitors Iran’s nuclear programme, recently claimed that Iran conducts covert military activities in the Taleghan compound, a facility in Parchin, southeast of Tehran.

Israel targeted underground nuclear facility in Iran earlier

Earlier this month, the Israeli military had announced that it targeted an underground nuclear facility in Iran where it claimed scientists were “covertly” developing a key component for nuclear weapons.

“IDF intelligence continued to follow the scientists’ activities and located their new location at this site in a manner that enabled a precise strike,” the military said, while sharing a map showing the facility on the eastern outskirts of Tehran.

Israel and Western powers have long accused Iran of attempting to develop nuclear weapons, an allegation Tehran has kept denying, but it has continued to enrich uranium up to 60% purity, a level considered highly enriched and just below weapons-grade.

Israel and the United States launched a joint attack on Iran on February 28 to eliminate “the existential threat” posed by the latter’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Israeli officials say Iran intensified its pursuit of an atomic weapon after the end of the 12-day war in June 2025, which began with Israeli strikes and included US bombings of three nuclear facilities, including an enrichment plant.