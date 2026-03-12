Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is reportedly in a coma and has also lost a leg in an airstrike. The Sun, in an exclusive report, quoted a source as saying that the Ayatollah is in a critical condition and has also suffered serious stomach or liver damage. It is unclear whether he sustained the injuries in the same strikes that killed his father, Ali Khamenei. The outlet had its source pass on the information on Mojatab's condition from Tehran to an exiled dissident based in London. He said that the new Supreme Leader is in intensive care at the Sina University Hospital, and a section of the building has been sealed off with huge security present at the scene. The source, who was not named due to security reasons, said he knew people in the hospital’s trauma team who told him that Mojtaba was "very serious." He named the doctor looking after him as Mohammad-Reza Zafarghandi, who is Iran's top trauma surgeon and also the Minister of health, Treatment and Medical Education.

Mojataba has suffered leg, liver and stomach injuries: Report

“One or two of his legs have been cut off. His liver or stomach has also ruptured. He is apparently in a coma as well," the source told The Sun. The 70-year-old surgeon is well-versed in treating people injured in war situations since he operated during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980’s. He is one of the Iranian regime's most trusted doctors. The Sun conceded that because of the internet blackout in Iran, it is not possible to verify the account. However, there are several indications that Mojtaba is definitely injured. It pointed out that the Iranian state TV has been referring to him as “Jaanbaz of Ramadan” – a wounded war veteran. Rumours have been doing the rounds that Iran is being run by a "Ghost Ayatollah". Iran is carrying out regular attacks on Gulf nations and has blocked the Strait of Hormuz, which has sent oil prices soaring.

Pezeshkian's son earlier said Mojtaba was alive and well

Reports also claim that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited the Sina Hospital two days ago. Mojtaba was named the new Ayatollah just five days ago, but has never been heard from. He has been silent on the war, and there have been rumours that he could already be dead. Just yesterday (Wednesday, March 11), Yousef Pezeshkian, the son of President Masoud Pezeshkian, said that Mojtaba was “safe and sound”.