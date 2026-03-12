/'Strait of Hormuz should be continued as a tool to pressure enemy': Iran's Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei's first statement

Iran has reiterated that the ongoing war must not damage its relations with neighbouring countries, even though it says attacks against it have been launched from some US bases located in those nations. In a statement read on state television, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, called for national unity and urged citizens to participate in Quds Day events. Khamenei also said the closure of the Strait of Hormuz should continue as a means of pressuring Iran’s adversaries. He warned that all US bases in the region must be shut down immediately, adding that those facilities would be targeted.

While stressing that Iran believes in maintaining friendly relations with neighboring countries, he said Tehran would focus its retaliation on the bases themselves and vowed that the campaign would continue. Khamenei further declared that Iran would not refrain from avenging the blood of what he called its “martyrs.”

“I, Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, your servant, along with you and through the Islamic Republic Broadcasting, became aware of the result of the vote of the esteemed Assembly of Experts. For me, leaning upon a place that has been the seat of two great leaders, the great Khomeini and the martyred Khamenei, is a difficult task. I had the honor of visiting their body after martyrdom; what I saw was a mountain of steadfastness, and I heard that he had clenched the fist of his healthy hand.”

“The insight and wisdom of the great Iranian nation in the recent event, along with its steadfastness, courage, and presence, compelled friends to admiration and foes to astonishment. It was you, the people, who led the country and guaranteed its authority. If that supreme blessing was taken from us, in its place, the Ammar-like presence of the Iranian nation was once again bestowed upon this system,” a post read from his newly made X account.