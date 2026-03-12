/60-year-old British tourist arrested in Dubai for filming missiles attack amid Iran war

A 60-year-old British tourist has been arrested in Dubai after allegedly filming missiles during the ongoing conflict involving Iran, according to a report by The Independent. The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was visiting the Gulf city on holiday when authorities reportedly detained him after he filmed missiles during the US-Iran war. The tourist is said to have deleted the video immediately when asked and reportedly had no harmful intent. Despite this, he now faces charges under the UAE’s cybercrime legislation.

According to campaign group Detained in Dubai, the British national is one of 21 people of different nationalities arrested in connection with similar incidents. After his arrest, he was held at Bur Dubai police station. Radha Stirling, CEO of the campaign group, said the tourist is accused of having used “an information network or information technology tool to broadcast, publish, republish or circulate false news, rumours or provocative propaganda that may incite public opinion or disturb public security.”

“The charges sound extremely vague but serious on paper. In reality, the alleged conduct could be something as simple as sharing or commenting on a video that is already circulating online,” she said. “Under UAE cybercrime laws, the person who originally posts content can be charged, but so can anyone who reshapes, reposts or comments on it. One video can quickly lead to dozens of people facing criminal charges,” Stirling added. If convicted, the tourist could face up to two years in prison or a fine ranging from AED 20,000 to AED 200,000, or both, along with possible deportation.

The arrest comes amid rising tensions in the region following military exchanges involving Iran, the US and Israel. Officials say hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles have been intercepted since the escalation began, with some incidents causing damage to infrastructure, including an airport and a hotel. Stirling said UAE authorities tend to be particularly sensitive during periods of regional conflict, and several individuals have reportedly been questioned after recording or briefly filming missile interceptions.

She warned that behaviour considered normal on social media in other countries could lead to legal trouble in the UAE.

“Foreigners need to understand that what may seem like normal social media behaviour elsewhere can lead to arrest in the UAE,” Stirling said, adding that in some cases, people may be treated as national security suspects before facts are clarified. She also cautioned that during times of geopolitical tension, even minor actions can quickly escalate into serious legal situations for foreign visitors. “In times of regional tension, authorities can become hypersensitive, and innocent mistake can quickly escalate into extremely serious and dangerous situations for foreigners,” she said.