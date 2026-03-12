/Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge for ‘crimes’ against Iran, warns of more attacks on US bases

Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, issued a defiant first statement after his appointment, saying that the Strait of Hormuz should remain closed as leverage against the United States and warning that attacks linked to regional tensions could continue. The statement was read on state television by a news anchor on Thursday (March 12), with Khamenei not appearing on camera. In the message, he defended Iran’s actions, accused the United States of using regional bases to control neighbouring countries, and urged people in the region to oppose what he described as aggression against Iran.

Khamenei said Iran had resisted efforts to divide the country and insisted that pressure on the US must continue. “We have thwarted the efforts to partition the country. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz must continue. The enemy's bases in the region are intended to control its countries.” He said Iran maintains that it seeks friendly relations with neighbouring states but would continue targeting US military installations located within them.

“We believe in friendship with neighboring countries, but we are compelled to continue targeting the American bases within them. We have been attacked from the enemy's bases in neighboring countries, and we are compelled to respond.” Khamenei also claimed Iran had deliberately limited its strikes to military facilities rather than the countries hosting them. “As we have previously warned, we targeted those bases only without attacking those countries.”

He warned that Iran would seek revenge for attacks against its citizens and referenced what he called the “Minab school massacre.” “We will not hesitate to take revenge for the crimes committed by the enemy, especially the Minab school massacre.” In the statement, Khamenei called on countries in the region to shut down US military bases and urged the Iranian public to remain mobilised. “We advise the countries of the region to close the American bases. The people must be present in force in all arenas to thwart all the enemies' schemes.”

He also warned that if the conflict escalates further, new fronts could emerge. “If the war situation continues, other fronts will be activated in which the enemy has no experience.” Khamenei said Iran shares borders with 15 countries and reiterated that Tehran seeks constructive relations with them, while also urging regional governments to clarify their stance on the conflict. “We have borders with 15 countries, and we have always desired and still desire to establish constructive relations with them. The countries of the region must determine their position regarding the aggressors and the killers of our people.”

He added that Iran would seek compensation for damages and threatened retaliation if it was denied. “We will obtain compensation from the enemy in any case; if they refuse, we will destroy their property to the same extent.” Khamenei also criticised US claims about promoting peace in the region. “The countries of the region must have realized that America's claim of establishing peace was nothing but a lie.”

He praised groups aligned with what Iran calls the “resistance front,” including forces in Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq. “I sincerely thank the fighters of the resistance front. The cooperation of the components of this front with one another shortens the path to getting rid of the zionist sedition.” “As we have seen, brave and faithful Yemen has not stopped defending the oppressed people of Gaza, Hezbollah, the self-sacrificing, despite all obstacles, came to help the Islamic Republic, and the resistance in Iraq is also courageously following this path.”

Toward the end of his statement, Khamenei spoke about personal losses in his family, expressing sympathy for families of those killed in the conflict. “My deep sympathy with the families of the martyrs stems from a shared experience I had with them. Alongside my father, whose loss has become a general affliction, I said farewell to my loyal and dear wife.” “I lost my sacrificing sister who devoted herself to serving her parents and attained her reward, along with her young child and her husband.”

He finished by invoking faith and promising that those killed would be avenged. “What makes patience in the face of calamities possible, and even easy, is the trust in Allah’s definitive promise of a great reward for those who are patient.”

“I assure everyone that we will not overlook avenging the blood of your martyrs.”