The Indian government has appointed Vishwesh Negi as the next Ambassador of India to the Islamic Republic of Iran. He presently serves as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. No fixed date for his joining have been mentioned but the Indian government official message said that he is “expected to take up the assignment shortly.” Negi will be replacing Rudra Gaurav Shresth as the latter moves on to assume the role of India's next Ambassador to Turkiye.

Also Read:Iran says Oman talks on new Strait of Hormuz transit route near completion

Who is Vishwesh Negi?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Negi's appointment comes at a crucial stage wherein Iran is embroiled in a war with the United States and have to balance bilateral ties with India amid oil crisis due to its Strait of Hormuz blackage. There's also a leadership transition in Iran, as Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is no where to be seen, while decisions are being taken by IRGC officials. Negi is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) from 2002 batch and is expected to bring extensive diplomatic and administrative experience to his new role. He served as the Joint Secretary heading the Oceania division, leading high-level diplomatic dialogues such as the India–Papua New Guinea Foreign Office Consultations. He also served on central deputation within the Department of Defence, managing strategic international defence engagements and partnerships. Appointed in late 2022 at the Joint Secretary level before transitioning into his international defence cooperation portfolio.

Interestingly, he has managed desk responsibilities and policy matters concerning bilateral relations with Pakistan. With Pakistan now playing a role of a crucial mediator between US and Iran, Negi's past experience with Pakistan may come handy in balancing ties with Tehran. He also served as Director for the United Nations Political division, handling multilateral diplomacy portfolios.