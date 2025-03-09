US Vice-President JD Vance claimed he was once again heckled by pro-Ukraine protestors, this time while he was on a walk with his three-year-old daughter. Taking to X on Saturday (March 8), Vance said some protestors followed him around and shouted at him and his daughter.

"Today while walking my 3 year old daughter a group of “Slava Ukraini” protesters followed us around and shouted as my daughter grew increasingly anxious and scared," the US VP said on the social media platform.

He added that after he approached the protestors to have a discussion, they agreed and the conversation went "mostly respectful".

"I decided to speak with the protesters in the hopes that I could trade a few minutes of conversation for them leaving my toddler alone. (Nearly all of them agreed", Vance wrote.

— JD Vance (@JDVance) March 8, 2025

"It was a mostly respectful conversation, but if you’re chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you’re a s**t person," he added.

Footage of pro-Ukrainian protesters swarming around JD Vance after harassing his 'anxious and scared' 3yo daughter pic.twitter.com/Ok3NzZdGLh — RT (@RT_com) March 9, 2025

'Vance is a traitor'

The incident comes just days after Vance and his family were mobbed by Ukrainian protestors while they were on a family trip in Vermont on March 2.

People were seen booing him and holding posters that read - "Vance is a traitor. Go ski in Russia," and "JD Vance, Zelensky is 10X the man you are".

Some were even seen alleging via posters that the US President Donald Trump "serves" Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The series of anti-Vance protests erupted after the disastorous White House meeting of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and the US President Donald Trump - in presence of Vance.

