Nvidia has reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as its chief executive, just 11 days after he resigned. The dramatic reversal has drawn attention across the technology industry and Wall Street, where Nvidia’s chips and investments have become central to the artificial intelligence boom.

The company’s board said it unanimously approved Huang’s return after discussions with him and input from senior US government officials. Nvidia shares surged following the announcement, underlining how closely investors associate his leadership with the company’s future.

Why Nvidia’s CEO matters so much to AI

Huang helped transform Nvidia from a graphics chipmaker serving the video game industry into the leading supplier of processors used to train and run AI systems.

The company’s latest results show the scale of that business. Nvidia reported revenue of $115.8 billion for its third quarter of fiscal 2027, more than double the figure from a year earlier. Its data centre business generated $107.6 billion. Huang has also played a central role in shaping Nvidia’s partnerships, investments and product strategy. Reuters reported that more than 60 executives report directly to him, an unusually large number for a company of Nvidia’s size.

The AI industry’s money loop

Nvidia’s influence extends beyond selling chips. It has invested in AI companies and infrastructure providers that also buy or use its products.

This has raised concerns about circular financing: a situation in which a supplier invests in, lends to or otherwise supports a customer that then spends money on the supplier’s products. For example, Nvidia has invested in cloud computing company CoreWeave, while also purchasing computing capacity from it. Such arrangements can help companies build infrastructure faster, but they have prompted questions about how sustainable demand would be if funding slowed.

Why the board changed its mind

Huang resigned on November 12 amid reports of extramarital relationships, including one involving a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US authorities of having links to intelligence services. The espionage allegation has not been established.

The board initially said it did not intend to reinstate him. However, after further discussions and government input, it reversed course on November 23. Nvidia said it was confident his return posed no national security risk. The board’s investigation into the matter is still continuing.