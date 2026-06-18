/Hormuz to reopen and US blockade to be lifted immediately as US-Iran MoU takes effect

The signing of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding to end the Middle East war will see Tehran "instantly" reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the United States "immediately" lift its blockade on Iranian ports, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday.

In a post on X, Sharif said the memorandum had entered into force with immediate effect and outlined the initial steps both sides would take under the agreement.

"The Memorandum has been signed by honourable Presidents of both the countries and also endorsed by me as the mediator," Sharif wrote.

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Sharif's remarks came shortly after US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian digitally signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending hostilities between the two countries and reducing tensions across West Asia.

The Pakistani prime minister said the signing of the agreement by the presidents of both countries reflected a clear commitment to resolving the conflict through diplomacy rather than military confrontation.

"The signing of this agreement at the highest level of the respective governments demonstrates the commitment of both sides to a diplomatic resolution of the conflict," he said.

Sharif also praised the efforts of negotiators and political leaders involved in the talks, thanking President Trump and members of the US negotiating team, including JD Vance, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, for what he described as their invaluable contribution to securing the agreement.



On the Iranian side, he acknowledged the role played by Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, President Masoud Pezeshkian and the Iranian negotiating team. He specifically mentioned Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Abbas Araghchi and Eskandar Momeni, saying their patience, perseverance and commitment to constructive engagement were instrumental in bringing the agreement to completion.



Sharif confirmed that Pakistan, with the support of Qatar, would host a ceremony in Switzerland on Friday to commemorate the signing of the agreement and formally launch technical level discussions on its implementation.

According to the Pakistani prime minister, the event will mark the beginning of the next phase of the diplomatic process, with officials expected to focus on carrying out the provisions of the memorandum and overseeing the practical measures agreed upon by both sides.