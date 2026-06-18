/Trump says Iran deal will be signed within 48 hours; Tehran weighs presidential signing

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Washington and Tehran could sign an agreement within the next 48 hours, indicating that negotiations aimed at ending nearly four months of conflict are approaching a conclusion.

Speaking to reporters in Paris during the G7 summit in France, Trump said he expected the agreement with Iran to "be signed shortly, tomorrow, maybe the next day".

He added that he could remain in Europe for the signing ceremony, although he noted that because the agreement is currently a memorandum of understanding, "it might not be the kind of a document I should be signing".

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Trump says US forces will remain in the Gulf region

Despite progress towards an agreement, Trump said US military forces would continue operating in the Gulf region “for a while”.

The president indicated that the American military presence would remain in place while both countries work to implement the agreement and pursue a broader settlement.

Trump also commented on Iran's ballistic missile programme, saying it would be "a little bit unfair" for Tehran to be denied such capabilities while other countries continue to possess them.

On the timeline for reaching a permanent settlement, Trump said he did not regard the 60-day period outlined in the memorandum of understanding as a fixed deadline.

Asked whether the timeframe was binding, Trump replied: "I don't view it as hard. ... Just as long as they're behaving, I really don't care that much."

Tehran reviews presidential signing proposal

The framework agreement calls for both sides to negotiate a binding settlement within 60 days. However, Trump suggested that continued progress in the talks was more important than adhering strictly to the timeline.

Meanwhile, Iran's foreign ministry said it was examining a proposal under which the presidents of both countries would sign the agreement ending the conflict.

"So far, our plans for the Geneva meeting have not changed," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said.

"Regarding the signing of the memorandum of understanding, one idea is that it be done by the presidents of the two countries, which is currently under review."

Iran has previously stated that the United States would be represented at the Switzerland meeting by Vice President JD Vance, while the parliament speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf would represent Tehran.