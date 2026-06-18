/Iran to charge ships crossing Strait of Hormuz after 60 days; calls deal 'record of US failure'

Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Wednesday that Tehran would move ahead with plans to charge vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz after the 60 day fee free period outlined in the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States.

Speaking in an interview broadcast on state television, Ghalibaf said the strategic waterway would not revert to the situation that existed before the conflict.

"The Strait of Hormuz will not return to pre-war conditions," he said.

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He added, "Iran has the right to sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and of course we will receive a fee for services."

The remarks came despite repeated statements from US President Donald Trump that the Strait of Hormuz would remain toll free and return to pre war conditions under the agreement reached between Washington and Tehran.

Ghalibaf also described the agreement ending more than three months of conflict in the Middle East as a setback for Washington.

"The agreement is a record of US failure. People will see it and judge," he said on state television after the text of the agreement was released by both sides.

His comments highlighted the differing interpretations emerging from Tehran and Washington following the signing of the memorandum of understanding.

Iran confirms signing of agreement with US

The development came after Iran formally confirmed that it had signed the agreement with the United States, a move earlier announced by Trump.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the document had now been completed and signed by both countries.

"The text of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding was finalised with the signatures of the presidents, now it is time to test the implementation of the agreement," Baqaei said, according to state news agency IRNA.