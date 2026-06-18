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Trump signs Iran deal during Macron dinner at Versailles; MoU comes into force

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 03:54 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 03:54 IST
Trump signs Iran deal during Macron dinner at Versailles; MoU comes into force

US President Donald Trump (L) receives a tour of Chateau de Versailles from President of France Emmanuel Macron ahead of a dinner on June 17, 2026 in Versailles, France. Photograph: (AFP)

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Iran confirmed it has officially signed the memorandum of understanding with the United States, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said, confirming the agreement has been endorsed by both sides.

US President Donald Trump has signed an agreement with Iran aimed at bringing an end to the conflict in the Middle East, according to a report by AFP citing a US official on Wednesday.

The confirmation came after Axios reported that the signing took place during a dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron following the G7 summit.

When asked about the report, the US official confirmed the development.

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"Can confirm the signing," the official said.

According to Axios, Trump personally signed a copy of the agreement while attending a dinner with Macron at the Palace of Versailles.

The report said a photograph of the signed document was subsequently sent to Iranian officials as well as the countries involved in mediating the negotiations.

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The reported signing marks a significant step in efforts to formally conclude the conflict, although details of the agreement were not immediately disclosed.

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About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

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