/Trump signs Iran deal during Macron dinner at Versailles; MoU comes into force

US President Donald Trump has signed an agreement with Iran aimed at bringing an end to the conflict in the Middle East, according to a report by AFP citing a US official on Wednesday.

The confirmation came after Axios reported that the signing took place during a dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron following the G7 summit.

When asked about the report, the US official confirmed the development.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Can confirm the signing," the official said.

According to Axios, Trump personally signed a copy of the agreement while attending a dinner with Macron at the Palace of Versailles.

The report said a photograph of the signed document was subsequently sent to Iranian officials as well as the countries involved in mediating the negotiations.

The reported signing marks a significant step in efforts to formally conclude the conflict, although details of the agreement were not immediately disclosed.