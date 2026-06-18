/Trump signs Iran deal during Macron dinner at Versailles; MoU comes into force

US President Donald Trump has signed an agreement with Iran aimed at bringing an end to the conflict in the Middle East, according to a report by AFP citing a US official on Wednesday.
The confirmation came after Axios reported that the signing took place during a dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron following the G7 summit.
When asked about the report, the US official confirmed the development.
"Can confirm the signing," the official said.
According to Axios, Trump personally signed a copy of the agreement while attending a dinner with Macron at the Palace of Versailles.
The report said a photograph of the signed document was subsequently sent to Iranian officials as well as the countries involved in mediating the negotiations.
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The reported signing marks a significant step in efforts to formally conclude the conflict, although details of the agreement were not immediately disclosed.