Hillary Clinton to teach Global Affairs at Columbia University

After donning the hat of US secretary of state and Democrat presidential nominee for White House, Hillary Clinton will now join Columbia University as global affairs professor. Clinton will teach at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA). The official announcement came from Columbia University's president Lee Bollinger this week.

"Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good," Bollinger said in a statement.

Clinton will reportedly assume her new position on 1 February. She will work alongside the Sipa dean, Keren Yarhi-Milo, and other senior faculty members on a "variety of major initiatives," Bollinger said.

"Secretary Clinton will help us deliver on our mission to educate a new generation of principled policy leaders and generate innovative ideas grounded in research," Yarhi-Milo said.

"Starting in the 2023–24 academic year, students will have the opportunity to engage with and learn from her in the classroom, benefiting from her unparalleled experience in foreign and domestic policy," she added.

Clinton will reportedly lead a "major new Sipa effort to convene the best policy minds from around the world for robust debate and collaboration aimed at developing innovative policy solutions."

In response to her upcoming appointment, Clinton said that university's academic pursuits resonate with her personally. “Columbia’s commitment to educating the next generation of US and global policy leaders, translating insights into impact, and helping to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges resonates personally with me. I look forward to contributing to these efforts,” she said.

In 2022, Columbia University conferred an honorary doctors of law degree to Hillary Clinton.

