Hawaii wildfire: Did a treefall on a power line set off the Maui blaze? A video may have clues

As catastrophic wildfires destroyed Hawaiian towns killing more than 100 and displacing thousands of people, there have been several rumours and conspiracy theories on how it all started. As authorities continue investigations, a video suggests that power lines likely caused Maui's first reported fire, reported The Washington Post.

Jennifer Pribble, a senior research coordinator at the Maui Bird Conservation Center, said in a video posted on Instagram that at 10:47pm (local time) last Monday (Aug 8), a security camera captured a bright flash in the woods.

In the video, details of which are mentioned in WaPo's report, it was seen illuminating the trees swaying in the wind. "I think that is when a tree is falling on a power line," she said, further adding that after that the power went out and the generator kicked in, and the camera came back online, which shows the forest on fire.

The report mentioned that Whisker Labs, a company that uses an advanced sensor network to monitor grids across the United States, said that Makawao recorded a significant incident in Hawaiian Electric's grid at the same moment.

This is the first time an electrical breakdown captured on film has been precisely matched with data proving that Hawaiian Electric's power system experienced a significant problem at the same time. The fire in Makawao was the first of several recorded on Maui last week.

Makawao is a small, rural town in the East Maui region of Upcountry and it is where the Conservation Center is located.

As quoted, Bob Marshall, the founder and CEO of Whisker Labs, said: "This is strong confirmation — based on real data — that utility grid faults were likely the ignition source for multiple wildfires on Maui.

Josh Green, the state governor, has repeatedly cautioned Hawaiians to prepare for a number that might be two or three times higher than the death toll from last week's conflagration in Lahaina, which is already the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century.

Watch: Maui wildfire is deadliest disaster; Governor says, 'we're prepared for many tragic stories'

Officials from Maui County revised the dead toll to 106 on Tuesday. Green had earlier stated that canines trained to sniff out bodies had investigated more than a fifth of the disaster area.

An AFP writer reported on Tuesday that the Maui Police Forensic Facility was forced to use chilled containers as makeshift mortuaries as the predominantly rural island struggled to handle the sheer quantity of fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies)

