Canada: State of emergency declared in Northwest Territories due to wildfires

The government of Canada's Northwest Territories announced a state of emergency on Tuesday (August 15) in response to wildfires that have largely destroyed one isolated village and are also posing a risk to the territory's capital, Yellowknife.

The capital of the Northwest Territories, Yellowknife, is located 450 kilometres south of the Arctic Circle. It is one of the bigger communities in the sparsely populated north, with roughly 20,000 people living there.

Hundreds of people from the affected region have been airlifted and moved to safe locations. The announcement by the authorities highlights the unprecedented damage caused by fires so far this year and offers authorities more flexibility in how they might handle an emergency.

In a statement, the territorial government said: "This allows the (government) to acquire and deploy the necessary resources to support the management of this unprecedented wildfire season, and protect the health and safety of Northwest Territories residents."

The Canadian government also said on Tuesday it approved federal assistance to combat the wildfires and deployed armed forces to help with firefighting efforts in the area.

Canadian federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan said in a statement: "We are working closely with the Government of the Northwest Territories to ensure communities have the support they need."

On Monday, the city of Yellowknife proclaimed a local emergency to prepare for potential hazards from surrounding wildfires. According to a statement from city officials, the declaration was issued as a precaution and no residents have been put on an evacuation order.

Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty said: "Residents should remain calm and ensure they are prepared in the event that the situation changes."

Also read: Rishi Sunak attends Ramayana recitation by Indian preacher Morari Bapu at Cambridge University

Wildfires in Canada

In Canada, wildfires have affected virtually all 13 of Canada's provinces and territories this year, forcing residents to evacuate their homes. It has also interfered with energy production, and requiring federal and international firefighting resources.

The season has scorched more than 130,000 square kilometres of land, the largest ever, and roughly 168,000 people have had to leave their homes at some time. In comparison to its 10-year annual average of 185, the Northwest Territories has already had 265 wildfires this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE