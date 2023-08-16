Rishi Sunak attends Ramayana recitation by Indian preacher Morari Bapu at Cambridge University

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak participated in the recitation of the Indian epic 'Ramayan' led by spiritual leader Morari Bapu at Cambridge University event on Tuesday. Sunak, who said that he was attending the event as a Hindu and not solely in his capacity as prime minister, also hailed Hindu god Rama as an enduring symbol of courage, humility, and selfless leadership.

"I'm here today not as a Prime Minister but as a Hindu. For me, faith is very personal and guides me in every aspect of my life," the UK prime minister said adding, "For me, Lord Rama will always be an inspirational figure, to face life's challenges with courage, to govern with humility and, to work selflessly."

Sunak's personal faith

Beginning his address with the chant "Jai Siya Ram," PM Sunak expressed his honor to be present at Morari Bapu's Ram Katha on Indian Independence Day.

Moreover, while speaking of the challenges of his role as Prime Minister, Sunak noted, "There are difficult decisions to make. Hard choices to confront. And our faith gives me courage, strength and resilience to do the best I can for our country," Sunak said. "Bapu with your blessings, I aspire to lead in equivalence with how our scriptures have taught leaders to lead," Sunak said.

He also sought blessings from Morari Bapu, stating, "Bapu with your blessings, I aspire to lead in equivalence with how our scriptures have taught leaders to lead."

Drawing parallels with Morari Bapu's events, Sunak spoke of the presence of a golden statue of Lord Hanuman in the background and revealed that he has a golden statue of Lord Ganesh on his desk at 10 Downing Street.

He noted that Lord Ganesh's presence serves as a constant reminder for him to listen, reflect, and act thoughtfully.

"It (Lord Ganesh's golden statue) is a constant reminder to me of the importance of listening and reflecting on issues before acting. I am proud to be British. Proud to be Hindu," Rishi Sunak said.

Reflecting on his upbringing, Sunak shared his fond memories of attending local religious ceremonies with his family. UK PM also disclosed that he not only follows the Ramayana but also engages with other spiritual texts such as the Bhagavad Gita and the Hanuman Chalisa. He left the event with a sense of connection to these texts.

Sunak, lastly, thanked his parents and grandparents for their efforts, acknowledging that his generation's accomplishments are built upon their contributions.