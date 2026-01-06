/Guyana–Venezuela oil dispute: How the US entered the picture

The United States has long portrayed itself as the global custodian of democracy and international law. Born from a rebellion against arbitrary power, its constitutional framework was deliberately designed to restrain executive impulse, especially in matters of war and foreign intervention. Yet modern American foreign policy increasingly tells a different story, one where power precedes principle and strategic interests quietly shape moral arguments.

The unfolding dynamics between the United States, Venezuela, and Guyana expose this contradiction with unusual clarity. What appears on the surface as diplomatic support for a small nation’s sovereignty is, on closer examination, a case study in how energy interests, geopolitical signalling, and executive assertiveness converge under the banner of democracy.

Oil changes everything

Guyana’s geopolitical relevance was marginal for much of its post-colonial history. That changed abruptly in 2015, when ExxonMobil discovered vast offshore oil reserves in the Stabroek Block, one of the largest oil finds of the past decade. With an estimated 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil, Guyana was transformed almost overnight, from one of South America’s poorest countries into a critical node in global energy markets.

This discovery did more than reshape Guyana’s economy. It revived and intensified a long-running territorial dispute with neighbouring Venezuela over the Essequibo region, a resource-rich area that makes up nearly two-thirds of Guyana’s landmass. Venezuela has historically claimed the territory, rejecting a 1899 international arbitration ruling that awarded it to British Guiana, now Guyana. For decades, the dispute simmered largely at the diplomatic margins. Oil brought it roaring back to life.

ExxonMobil’s offshore operations, backed by American capital and strategic interest, effectively internationalised the dispute. Guyana’s oil was no longer just Guyana’s; it was tied to US energy security, multinational corporate interests, and Washington’s broader influence in the Western Hemisphere.

From diplomacy to deterrence

As tensions escalated, American involvement became more explicit. High-level US officials framed the Guyana–Venezuela dispute not merely as a legal disagreement but as a test of regional stability and international order. This framing reached its most pointed expression with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to Guyana.

Standing alongside Guyanese leaders, Rubio issued a blunt warning: any Venezuelan aggression against Guyana or ExxonMobil’s oil infrastructure would carry serious consequences. The language was unambiguous, invoking US military reach and signalling that Washington viewed Guyana’s oil assets as strategically protected interests.

For Guyana, US backing was presented as a security guarantee. For Venezuela, it was perceived as intimidation, further evidence that American power, rather than neutral arbitration, was shaping the dispute’s trajectory. What had once been a bilateral territorial disagreement was now entangled with US deterrence doctrine and corporate energy interests. This was not traditional diplomacy grounded in multilateral consensus or international adjudication. It was power projection through warning, a reminder that American support often comes with an implicit hierarchy.

The Guyana episode cannot be separated from Washington’s broader posture toward Venezuela. Under successive US administrations, but especially during the Trump era, Venezuela became a target of aggressive sanctions, criminal indictments, and open regime-change rhetoric. While no invasion took place, the message was clear: Maduro’s legitimacy was negotiable, and leadership change was considered an acceptable outcome of external pressure.

This selective respect for sovereignty sits uneasily alongside America’s professed commitment to international law. While the United States insists on territorial integrity when it aligns with strategic interests, it has shown far less restraint when sovereignty obstructs geopolitical or economic objectives. In Guyana’s case, sovereignty is defended vigorously, bolstered by oil, corporate investment, and US alignment. In Venezuela’s case, sovereignty is treated as conditional, weakened by sanctions, delegitimisation, and constant external pressure. The inconsistency is not accidental; it is structural.

What emerges from this episode is a familiar but evolving pattern. The United States no longer needs overt military occupation to exert control. Economic leverage, diplomatic isolation, corporate protection, and carefully calibrated threats now achieve similar outcomes with fewer political costs at home.